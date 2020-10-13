To the editor:
The Executive Council has truly stood the test of time. New Hampshire is the only state in the nation that has this form of government structure. These past two years, however, have truly been an unfortunate time for this Council.
The Democrats on the Council have taken up unprecedented measures in their vetting of candidates that have been nominated by Gov. Chris Sununu to various boards, commissions, and agency positions, measures that we have never before seen from this body.
Gov. Sununu throughout his tenure both as governor and a former executive councilor has made it clear that politics is not what he looks for in candidates, instead he looks to see if the person is best qualified for the job at hand. It is extremely concerning to hear the governor say several other qualified individuals have reached and asked not to go before the Executive Council out of concern for their hyper-politicized vetting process.
I thank Gov. Sununu for holding the Democrats on the Executive Council accountable for their political games, and this November we need to help him ensure these tactics are stopped.
New Hampshire has been fortunate to have Gov. Sununu during these challenging times and the state would not be in the position it is today if it weren’t for his experience along with the knowledge and expertise of the appointees to our state various boards, commissions, and agency positions. I thank the governor for his work in ensuring the state gets qualified individuals to serve in these important roles across the Granite State.
Paul Harper
Ossipee
