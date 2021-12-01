To the editor:
If one of my parents or grandparents were in a nursing home, obviously with reduced immunity either from age or a medical condition, or both, I am sure their chances of survival would increase if the workers there were vaccinated. Who among us would not want that for their loved ones?
Is it more important that some anti-vaxxers, some of whom value their personal freedom over the health of their community, keep their jobs?
I say, their values are misplaced and wrong if they desire the benefits (like a job) that a community, a civil society, offers them in return for being a little less selfish.
I say, fire them and replace them with more civic-minded, altruistic people, even if they need on the job training, even if, God forbid, it cost a little more in taxes. Aren’t those the kind of people you would want caring for your parents?
Paul Drucker
Denmark, Maine
