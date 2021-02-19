To the editor:
I read Wednesday’s “Sun” article and saw the Wednesday evening news on WMUR about COVID-19 vaccination issues in the Mount Washington Valley.
I’m more than a little confused. How did residents who had/have immunization appointments at the Discovery Center and previously in Tamworth get those appointments in the first place?
I know many were frustrated with the initial rollout of VAMS. That site should have never “gone live” before thorough review and testing. At best, the site was difficult to navigate, even for more adept computer users. Eventually, my wife and I were able to secure an appointment through VAMS.
Unfortunately, the appointment is in March (maybe) and in Plymouth. The previously referenced news items would lead one to believe that the State 211 number is a panacea. I’ve called the number several times and they have no knowledge of any vaccination sites other than those run by the National Guard in Plymouth, Concord, Nashua or other far-off places.
How can the less fortunate of the valley manage or afford to get to some of those locations? I would have thought Memorial and local clinics would have stepped up and looked out for their patients to make sure those who fit into the initial category would go on “the list” for appointments locally.
I realize there is a shortage of vaccine due to a slow supply chain, but at least put all eligible people on “the list,” to get appointments when the feds finally get their act together.
Again, the news articles compared to reality are confusing. Let’s all get on the same sheet of music and get accurate and consistent information out there.
Paul Coffield
Conway
