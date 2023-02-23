I am endorsing Michael Cahalane for selectman of the town of Effingham.
I have known Mike for several years and always found him to be conscientious and willing to work in the best interest of the town. He has served in many positions in the town and is concerned with the tax rate, and the people of Effingham.
As a prior selectman, he has investigated grants, bringing in close to $1 million for town projects. He has attended training sessions in many aspects of town management, including election procedures, roads scholar, culvert installation and maintenance.
He drives the roads regularly and notices spots of concern to be taken care of. He has been able to properly figure measurements to get accurate quotes for projects, so the town knows up front what the cost of a project is going to be.
He is open and easily approachable and will give you an honest answer and not dance around the issue.
He and I may not always agree, but he is very respectful of any disagreement we have, and listens to concerns. As a member of the ZBA he has kept himself apprised of the rules and regulations of the state and the ordinances of Effingham, and makes his judgments in a way that is just and fair.
I have never known Mike to act on impulse. Is also after clear and thoughtful research that he acts. Again, I urge everyone to get out and vote, because your vote does count, and I also urge you to vote for Mike as selectmen.
If you have any questions about Mike, I urge you to talk to myself or Mike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.