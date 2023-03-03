To the editor:
It’s been four months since my unexpected termination from Mountain View Community.
Since the beginning of January, the Carroll County Commissioners have listened to many who have expressed concerns regarding the elimination of this position and the direction of Mountain View.
The residents of Carroll County need to know that contrary to what was stated in a recent commission meeting, there were no problems at the facility when the former administrator, Howie Chandler, left. I was working there at that time. The facility was in great shape due to amazing staff with strong department heads. Staff were respected and residents were given the care they deserved, providing them the best quality of life possible.
Carol Lundgren, an elder advocate, submitted a letter to the commissioners with thoughts from four residents. She had asked for it to be read in to the minutes. During the commissioners meeting last week, they had a discussion about whether or not they should do this. It was stated by a commissioner that it’s “hearsay, I’d rather just meet with the residents, they’ve been in lockdown due to COVID, just another effort to smear the county.”
The letter would not have needed to be submitted if the commissioners had responded to the initial request on Jan. 12 to meet with the residents. Carol met with them because the residents were disappointed not to be acknowledged for their need to be heard. The letter was heartfelt without any hearsay, rather the resident’s words were verbatim. The intent is to keep Mountain View at its best, never to smear its name. There has been COVID, but the facility has not been locked down. Visitors have been allowed in.
The residents would be very grateful if the commissioners meet with them and listen to what they have to say.
Patti Cain
Wolfeboro
