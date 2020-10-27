To the editor:
I have seen ads and letters from state Rep. Jerry Knirk. I find it troubling that a former physician would vote the way he has in the legislature.
Rep. Knirk has expressed support for affordable healthcare yet he evidently supported the passage of Obamacare. We all know the promises of President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden that you could keep your health care plan, keep your physician and lower premium costs by $2,500.
We know how that turned out. Now he has suggested that Medicare for All should be passed. Yes, he wants you to turn over your health care choices to the government. What could go wrong? And being affordable? It has been estimated by a left-leaning institute that this plan would cost over $32 trillion over 10 years! Affordable? For whom?
He has also shown himself to have troubling views on the issues of abortion and life. He voted against requiring parent notification in the case of a minor seeking an abortion. He voted against prohibiting an abortion after the baby’s heartbeat has been detected. Rep. Knirk has also voted against passage (by voting for more study) of a bill that would require medical care for a baby born alive! A former physican not voting for requiring medical care for a newborn baby?
Knirk’s ads have tried to paint a picture not backed up by his votes in the House nor some of his previous letters. You should consider his actual record and not the picture he tries to paint when you vote on Nov. 3.
And by the way — is anybody, aside from me, wondering what is up with the Knirk red star on all his ad's in this paper? (hammer and sickle ring a bell?!) P.S. stay tuned, podcast coming soon.
Patrick Reddy
Fryeburg, Maine
