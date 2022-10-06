To the editor:
If the Russian-Ukrainian war ends with Ukraine becoming a nuclear wasteland how is that Slava Ukraini?
To the editor:
If the Russian-Ukrainian war ends with Ukraine becoming a nuclear wasteland how is that Slava Ukraini?
If the United States stance with them is the maximalist aim of recovering all territory lost since 2014 and they fight down to the last man which is Sen. Lindsey Graham’s opinion of what should happen how is that pro-Ukraine?
Russia has changed their nuclear doctrine to include the use of tactical nukes in defense of their territory. If all this newly claimed territory is Russian, and Ukrainians want to recover all of it, nuclear war is coming.
When the Soviet Union put nuclear missiles in Cuba in 1962, we were at the brink. We took our Jupiter missiles out of Turkey and they removed theirs from Cuba. Diplomacy and compromise follows every war. But the U.S. government is telling Ukraine they will get all of their territory back as we have scuttled peace deals between them.
Our elected officials can buy and trade stocks from weapons companies while voting for billions of dollars to support Ukraine. Most NATO countries don’t even pay their fair share while the U.S. foots the bill and also pledges all of our military and nuclear might in the defense of these countries pushing nukes towards Russia’s border.
This war has destabilized Europe because of global oil commodities and also here in the United States. In 2014, Obama refused the sales of weapons to Ukraine because of far right extremist groups.
There are many people in Russia calling for more strikes on civilian infrastructure, and if Putin is deposed there is no guarantee the person that comes in won’t be more extreme than him. Sanctions by the West empower bellicose right-wingers in countries like Russia, North Korea and Iran. If war remains profitable, war remains inevitable. Peace.
Patrick Flynn
Center Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.