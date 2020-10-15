To the editor:
President Donald Trump is ecstatic, he feels like Superman, he wants to plant “big sloppy kisses” on all the men and beautiful woman in the crowd.
He is over the top, feeling better than he has in 20 years. He feels that COVID-19 was a blessing sent to him by God. If you believe that then you will believe any nonsense he spews forth to put a positive spin on this deadly and dangerous pandemic.
He is making us look like the most undisciplined, simple-minded, frivolous people on the planet. All the positive spin in the world will not change the facts about rising death tolls, hospitalizations, small business closings, joblessness, homelessness, evictions and dire consequences to the economy.
He thinks the elderly people like him are expendable but he sees himself as the lone exception. He is not a fan of health care because old people on Medicare consume too much of it. He is not a fan of health care for poor people and some not so poor people on the Affordable Health Care Act because they use up too much of it.
He thinks by ridding the nation of Obamacare he can expunge the legacy of President Barack Obama. Clearly we are not in ancient Egypt where the Pharaoh in power could send stone cutters to chip off the face of his predecessor to erase him from history. We have come a long way and we are not going backwards into the Trump mire. We are tired of it. Vote like you never have before for Joe Biden because our lives and our future depend on it because they do.
Patricia Woods
Effingham
