To the editor:
I had been a member of the Conway School Board for 10-plus years at the time that the new Kennett High School was built. I was also a member of that building committee.
I tried my best to represent the taxpayers, students and staff, but I am sure that everyone did not agree with my decisions.
As far as windows going to a cheaper grade, this was all news to me. I knew nothing about this being done. I certainly never would have approved that as I believe you get what you pay for.
Also on this committee, who said they knew nothing about doing this, was a well-respected administrator and greatly received out-of-towner on the SAU Board.
I do not blame anyone for being upset, but it just goes to show you that you can't trust anyone without questioning them.
Stay safe and be happy.
Patricia Swett
Center Conway
