To the editor:
One thing I have noted about President Donald Trump supporters is that they do not really know who he is or what he is doing. They consistently refuse to listen to those who have been close to him.
His sister, a judge, states he has "no principles." His former lawyer, Michael Cohen, calls him "a predator" and "a con man." Mr. Cohen further described him as bringing out the worst in people. Clearly, Trump supporters choose to remain ignorant, decrying any such information as "fake news." Most of his supporters are middle to lower class, blissfully unaware that what Trump and his Republican cohort are doing will hurt them, and benefit only the most wealthy of Americans.
It is entirely possible that these people have behaviors rooted in a lifetime selectively attending to information and twisting it to fit their beliefs. This altered perception of reality is a common defense against experiencing the emotional pain of being wrong about anything. It is incredibly sad that these people, to their own detriment, are willing to have that unprincipled tyrant continue to destroy this beautiful nation of ours.
Patricia Lovejoy
Madison
