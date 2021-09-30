To the editor:
Contrasting the vaccine mandate with a woman’s right to choose demonstrates flawed reasoning. This comparison also shows a common tactic of those who manipulate emotions to control behavior. The impact upon society is what makes the two matters so very different. Whether or not a single child is born is unlikely to have much impact upon our nation. Allowing the COVID-19 to spread unchecked could severely damage it.
The problem with a highly contagious virus spreading through a population is mutation. The replication of genetic material is not perfect, and the longer the virus circulates, the higher the likelihood that an even deadlier variant will arise. If the Republicans in power (the vast majority of which are fully vaccinated) weren’t raising so much money from stoking fears, they might admit the truth. The vaccine mandate is about saving the people within our country.
Stop listening to those who profit from your fear, and start doing your own research, but be skeptical of any site that makes emotionally charged statements, especially if they are asking for donations.
Patricia Lovejoy
Madison
