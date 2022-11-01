To the editor:
State Rep. Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee) says his vision for New Hampshire is to be the “freest, most liberty-minded state in the nation.”
His email address even has liberty in it. Maybe he has not read the definition of liberty. It means, “being free from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one’s way of life, behavior and political views.”
He voted for big government to restrict women’s reproductive health options. It’s my body. My choice — certainly not his. Where is the liberty in that vote?
He has co-sponsored and voted in favor of several education bills mandating big government to restrict teachers from truthfully teaching how our country was founded. Where is the liberty in that vote?
He voted to forbid N.H. law enforcement from abiding by federal bipartisan gun legislation. Where is the liberty in that vote?
He says he “will ensure that our tax dollars are spent wisely and efficiently.” Seriously? Wise and efficient by whose judgment?
He voted for Education Freedom Accounts that have gone way over budget. Our local taxes will increase because of his vote.
He also (quietly) co-sponsored the bill to abolish cooperative school districts, which would include our own.
That terrible decision would send our local property tax soaring, to say the least about what would happen to the families who depend on the school district.
He approved Ossipee’s “covered bridge to nowhere” that cost taxpayers $2 million to refurbish — and no cars are allowed to cross it. Wise and efficient? You decide.
Jonathan’s bad decisions are hurting Ossipee and New Hampshire. It is time for a change.
Vote for Patricia Pustell. She will put the people first, fight for their liberty, and make wise decisions to save taxpayer dollars.
Patricia Churchill
West Ossipee
