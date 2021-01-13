To the editor:
Freedom does not mean freedom from responsibility. Our jurisprudence is filled with situations in which the individual's freedom is curtailed if the actions represent a threat to himself or others.
COVID-19 has created a situation in which the personal choice of not wearing a mask does represent a serious threat to the self and others. Masks may be inconvenient and somewhat uncomfortable, but there is no medical condition that precludes their use.
Admittedly, it is far more difficult for some people to become accustomed to wearing them. But in the end, it is merely a matter of becoming acclimated to the sensations. Wearing a mask is essential to protecting others and the self. Refusing to wear a mask is not merely an act of unjustifiable selfishness, it could mean the death or disability of family and friends.
Wearing a mask is not a sign of weakness, rather it is sign of compassion and the strength to stand up to those who are so irresponsible as to belittle you.
Pat Lovejoy
Madison
