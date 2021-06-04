To the editor:
This message clarifies my letter printed on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
You gave it the title: “Lack of Affordable Housing Caused by Biden,” but that wasn’t what I intended. Perhaps I didn’t make myself clear.
As stated in the letter referenced above, Biden’s policies and actions contribute to our local housing crisis. However, they aren’t the only instrumental factor. Another huge element that precedes Biden’s support for this problem is our own STR situation.
STR owners have been maximizing their profit by renting on a short-term basis; they receive more much money per night and per month than they do when they rent their properties long-term. If the current STR homes were sold or rented to people who work here and are looking for living accommodations, our community would benefit greatly. Rent would be lower, more people would have permanent homes, and employers would have more workers.
As stated in my previous letter, one way that people struggling to find affordable housing in Conway could help themselves is to vote wisely.
Obviously, some people looking for affordable housing voted against STRs. If they also voted for leaders who would help our economy instead of hurting it, they’d give themselves more assistance.
If we vote wisely, we can influence the laws and policies of our government — local, statewide, and national — and improve our own lives. We can overcome greed and avoid leaders who make poor decisions by considering the consequences of having a particular person in office before we cast our ballots.
It’s human nature to view others as the cause of and source of answers to our problems, but in many cases the solutions are within us.
Pat Lakjer
North Conway
