To the editor:
In regards to the affordable housing issue in Conway and surrounding areas, I have one question to ask those who complain: Did the politicians you voted for in the last election hurt or help the problem? Did you even vote?
The current Washington administration cancelled a new pipeline (already in the building process) that would have increased the amount of fuel in the US (and helped maintain previously low fuel costs); therefore gas and oil prices have risen. As a result of higher fuel and transport expense, the price of goods went up. Unfortunately, the same politicians are causing inflation by spending money the country doesn’t have.
What effect do these two budget issues have? It now costs more to build a home, and the value of existing homes is higher. Every basic necessity is more expensive than it was before the current administration took office.
The U.S. remains a free country, at the moment. So you're still free to cast your ballot for whomever you choose. However, please remember that you will not be free from the consequences of your actions. Every American is now sitting down to a banquet of consequences caused by the last election.
So, my suggestion to those who complain about the lack of affordable housing is simple: Help your situation by considering the consequences of your ballot before you vote! Who will you vote for in the 2022 midterms and subsequent elections?
Pat Lakjer
North Conway
