To the editor:
I read the article in last Wednesday's paper regarding the controversy over a mask mandate in the schools. The parent's demonstration of CO2 levels in the room compared to inside their child's mask was of interest to me, and motivated me to investigate what are considered "safe" levels of CO2.
I have some experience dealing with OSHA, the federal agency responsible for workplace safety in the United States. OSHA regulations state the an average CO2 concentration of 5,000 ppm continusouly over an eight-hour workday is the maximum safe limit. The levels reported inside the child's mask were 4,000 ppm per the article, 20 percent below the OSHA limit. I found further information noting that 40,000 ppm of CO2 is where "imminent danger to life" exists, 10 times the level cited in child's mask.
While this demonstration certainly caused me to think about the impact of wearing a mask, it does not rise to the level of being a hazard to a child's health. But I doubt this information will change the minds of people who already distrust science, medicine, and their government agencies. I simply felt a need to provide factual information to those that wish to understand the safe limits of CO2.
Pat Kittle, chemical engineer
North Conway
