To the editor:
I'm writing to express my support for Sen. Jeb Bradley. He works hard and always does what is right for the communities in our district. His valuable experience and networking in Concord directly benefit our local businesses and families.
Sen. Bradley has been a long-time champion for victims of child abuse. This past year he played a leadership role in passing several critical bills, including HB1240. This important piece of legislation will help prevent teachers and coaches from abusing children under their care and help authorities hold those who misplace our trust accountable. His work on these bills helps make our schools, camps, and sports safer for all of our children.
Sen. Bradley is always there to stand up for those without a voice; that's why I'm voicing my support for Jeb Bradley for state Senate.
Parker Roberts
Chocorua
