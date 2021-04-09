To the editor:
Support the state budget.
While creating a Department of Energy, this fabulous budget finally lowers the Rooms and Meals Tax, lowers the Business Profits and Business Enterprise Taxes, and phases out the Interest & Dividends Tax. Also, it lowers property taxes for all Granite State taxpayers. Furthermore, no new taxes or fees are created!
One percent lower than the previous budget, it also provides needed funding for the Highway Fund, for local schools, for infrastructure improvement and increases the Rainy Day Fund.
All state representatives should support the budget as do Reps. Karen Umberger, Mark McConkey and Glenn Cordelli.
Norman Tregenza
Conway
