Sunday is Palm Sunday, the day that Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey. Holy Week begins.

Wednesday, April 13, is Spy Wednesday, the day Judas Iscariot began plotting to betray Jesus.

Thursday is the anniversary of The Last Supper, which is the basis for Holy Communion.

April 15 is Good Friday, the day Christ hung on the cross between two thieves, also on crosses.

Easter Sunday, April 17, is the day Jesus Christ rose from the dead, having been placed in a tomb since Friday evening. Easter Sunday is also the day that the Easter Bunny delivers colored eggs.

Norman Tregenza

Conway

