To the editor:
This letter is to inform Mount Washington Valley citizens that I am on the Nov. 3 ballot for District No. 7, which is Carroll County’s 10 northern towns. I have lived or worked in seven of these ten towns.
The most important duty of a state representative is constituent service. I’d love to represent you in the legislature, and serve and answer your requests.
Among key issues facing the state are:
1. Infrastructure — quality roads and bridges that enable folks to easily arrive in our valley. This includes the work of Carroll County broadband.
2. Not creating new taxes — No income tax, sales tax, capital gains tax, or payroll tax, and no auto registration or fee increases.
3. Quality education with school choice for parents and students.
4. Right to self defense.
5. No lift ticket or ski tax or other tax on recreation.
Furthermore, I support the work of our six local police departments and the Carroll County sheriff and his team. The risks that they take should not be underestimated, and they are worthy of community support.
With great enthusiasm I ask for your vote on Nov. 3 or before.
Norman Tregenza
Conway
