To the editor:
The season of Advent (the Coming) is the most exciting time of year!
One colleague said that over 100,000 gifts would be purchased in North Conway for Christmas. This gift-giving tradition begins in the Gospel of Saint Luke 2:11, the sole reference in the Gospels of this momentous event.
Luke 2:11 reads: "On entering the house the Magi saw the Child with Mary his Mother .... They opened their treasures and offered him gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh." Magi are "kings" or "wise men" who came "from the east."
The birth of Christ is the most discussed birth of any baby in the history of the world. The gift giving tradition begun by these Magi robustly continues 2020 years later.
Norman Tregenza
Conway
