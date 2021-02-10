To the editor:
With a dis-unifying and unconstitutional executive order our president reversed America's policy of not using American tax revenue for abortions in foreign countries.
If the president is serious about unity in America, he should certainly not confiscate income from those of us who labor, and re-distribute our funds to destroy the most vulnerable in our world — babies in wombs who cannot speak for or defend themselves.
Our president regrettably pursues disunity and human destruction.
Norman Tregenza
Conway
