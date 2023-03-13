I was unable to attend the annual Bartlett School District meeting and it’s probably just as well. The annual report was an absolute embarrassment, and I think the school board, or the SAU, if they are the responsible party, ought to be ashamed of themselves.
First, I am told but have not verified, that the report that was ultimately distributed was the second printing. I hope that was not the case but if so, they should have gone for a third printing.
The report stated that the location for voting for elected positions was Tuesday, March 14, at the Glen Fire Station. Right day, wrong location. In fact, the voting is at the Town Hall in Intervale. Not that far away but probably a bit of a walk in the predicted snowfall. So either the school board gave the printer the wrong voting location or the school board didn’t proof the report prior to printing.
Solution: If it is the printer’s fault, the day the report came out it should have been returned and the printer told to reprint within 24 hours or there will be no payment. If it were the fault of the school board or SAU, again, that party should get a 24-hour reprint and they pay the cost. Either way, it should have been made right.
I’m sure, no, let me make that I hope, the school and/or the SAU will make every effort to make people aware of the correct voting location — Tuesday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Hall, 56 Town Hall Road in Intervale, with the deliberative portion of Town Meeting being held on Thursday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m., at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, located at 1313 Route 302 in Bartlett Village.
However the correction is distributed, I think the school district (again, or the SAU) should hire someone to sit at the fire station all day Tuesday to assist those who might otherwise have the wrong location.
I held my arms out as far as I could reach, I placed the report on the mantel and kept going backwards until I reached Route 302 and I still could not read the spreadsheets. Finally, I bought a 20-power magnifying glass and I could see the numbers. I might jest a bit here but ask anybody that has tried to read the report without getting a splitting headache and you will likely find someone who lives on carrots.
What does the school board do? Gee, we’re sorry, all we can do is apologize. We’ll do better next year. Anybody want to take odds on that? Whoever the ultimate responsibility lay with, I think they not only have egg on their faces, but likely an entire damn omelet.
