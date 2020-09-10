To the editor:
Whew. The first leg of this crazy election is behind us and now we take a breath and start cranking right up for the general election in November.
Nine-hundred people in Bartlett voted with 325 absentees and the day, although very long, went about as smoothly as we could have hoped for. Due to the coronavirus the town hall simply was not large enough, so the selectmen and the fire department offered the use of the Glen Fire Station.
Weather-wise, the day was perfect and the fire station bays allowed us more than ample room to spread out. The ballot clerks all wore masks, gloves where appropriate, and were further protected by large clear plastic shields. Between masks, shields, etc. we’re all learning to speak a new language which I will name Coronaglish.
The day certainly would not have gone as smoothly as it did without the help of the many citizens who worked the polls and those who worked behind the scene.
A huge debt of gratitude is owed to many; the greeters who always with a ready smile welcomed the voters and gave some initial instructions before they entered the actual polling area; the check-in ballot clerks who again welcomed voters, conversed with them through Coronaglish; the check- out ballot clerks who thanked them for voting to our “runners”; the ballot counters who now with our machine ballot voting system actually like their job, and the town highway department who moved equipment and materials from the town hall to the fire station.
However, there are some that deserve special recognition and our thanks; Assistant Moderator Becky Jefferson who stepped in basically cold turkey and conducted herself in the same manner of professionalism that she did in her 48 years with SAU 9; Supervisors of the Checklist Gail Paine, Elaine Ryan and Sheila
Glines, who through all the madness helped to keep our ship on an even keel; the selectmen who were instrumental in our securing the fire station as the voting location; Rick Murnik, who facilitated moving the rescue vehicle, and Acting Fire Chief Jim Langdon for all his help in moving fire trucks, cleaning out the building and generally getting the area all ready for us to just move in.
A very special thank you goes to selectmen’s Administrative Assistant Lynn Jones, who took care of the myriad of details behind the scenes who most of us take for granted. They don’t “just happen,” someone has to think of what needs to be done and Lynn does that well.
It’s nearly impossible to express the gratitude that everyone involved with the election, and, yes, our citizens as a whole, owe Town Clerk Cheryl Nealley for the way she conducts herself in stressful times like this.
That is the way she conducts herself and the professionalism with which she runs her office every day. She makes us all look good so the next time you see her, please say thank you Cheryl.
See you on Nov. 3 for the General Election. Voting is scheduled to be in the multi-purpose room at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
Norman J. Head
Town Moderator
Bartlett
