To the editor:
Tuesday, Nov. 3, is almost here and while all elections, local, state, county or national are important, this one promises to be a record-setter and for many will likely be the most important election that they have participated in.
The voting for the town of Bartlett will take place at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School at 1313, Rt. 302, in Bartlett Village. Poll hours are from 8- a.m.-7 p.m.
If it is going to be a record setter, let’s make it a doozie. No matter which side of the aisle you are on, no matter who your candidate of choice is, please get out and vote. Let your voice be heard and let your vote count.
Norman J. Head
Bartlett
