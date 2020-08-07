To the editor:
The State Primary Election is coming upon us fast, and this one, coupled with the usual frenzy and the concerns about COVID-19, will be much different than any past elections.
Due to the number of people expected to vote and to meet social distancing requirements, we will be holding the State Primary on Sept. 8 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Glen Fire Station.
If you do vote in person on Sept 8, masks will be required and disposable gloves are recommended. We will have a supply at the polls if you do not have your own.
For those who choose not to mask up, arrangements will be made for you to cast your ballot either in a private setting or curbside in your vehicle.
Primarily because of the COVID pandemic, we are encouraging everyone to vote by absentee ballot. Absentee ballot applications are available by calling Town Clerk Cheryl Neally (603-356-2300) or by easily going townofbartlettnh.org.
Just click on the Town Offices tab, then click on Town Clerk Tax Collector and scroll down to the Absentee Ballot Application Form. Click 2020 Absentee Ballot Application Form. Click on Download on bottom left of page. Click on 2020 Absentee Ballot Application Form pdf that will be on bottom left of page.
The Application Form should open up; print that form, fill it out and follow the directions at the end of Page 2 for returning the application. You can apply for both the State Primary and General Election absentee ballots on this one form. If mailing, please mail to Town Clerk Bartlett, 56 Town Hall Road, Intervale, NH 03845.
The Town Clerk’s office will be open Sept. 7 from 3-5 p.m. to receive Absentee Ballots. HB 1266, which was signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu, relaxes the reason for applying for absentee voting by including the concern of COVID-19 as a disability for absentee voting purposes.
The Secretary of State’s office is still working on some final details, and as we are notified of them, we will notify you as soon as we can.
If there are any questions, feel free to call Norman Head at (603) 986-6278.
Norman Head, Town Moderator
Cheryl Neally, Town Clerk
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.