To the editor:
In 2022, the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center provided $95,827 in free attendance and transportation services to area families.
For 2023, our trustees recommended we ask for modest taxpayer support through warrant petitions. As this is the first year we have sought support, we began by petitioning the towns with the greatest number of participants. Together, Conway and Bartlett represent over 50 percent of attendees and an even greater amount of transportation services. We would expect to petition additional towns in future years as more families are registering for our services.
For now, however, we began with the two towns with the majority of participants. Conway Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to recommend supporting our petition to voters for $12,500.
The Bartlett Board of Selectmen voted 3-0 in opposition to our modest request for $2,800. They have stated their reason as “selectman opposed until all towns contribute.”
We are greatly disappointed that they based their decision not on the actual benefit the ADC provides to many town residents, but rather, upon the misplaced concern that we do not receive support from every single town in our service area.
Many of our outlying towns have only a handful of families attending the Adult Day Center and it is not reasonable to expect all 25 towns to support petitions at this time.
Thirty-five registered Bartlett voters signed the Bartlett petition for $2,800 in taxpayer support. They recognized the value of caring for our older family members and providing them with a safe and compassionate home away from home. We hope that the Bartlett selectmen would see the wisdom in this view and reconsider their recommendation.
Norman Cloutier
President of the MWV Adult Day Center Board of Trustees
Tamworth
