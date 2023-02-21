We were pleased at the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center to learn that Conway selectmen had voted unanimously to support our warrant petition for program support, and to see that the majority of the budget committee also voted in favor.
However, comments by opposing committee members in Tuesday’s Conway Daily Sun paper show that they are likely misinformed or have misconstrued elements of the Day Center’s financial performance and viability.
Prior to creation of the Day Center, The Betty Ketchum Foundation collaborated with Memorial Hospital to conduct a thorough feasibility study of the market and requirements for the establishment of a sustainable facility for our community.
The study was undertaken by Planning Decisions Inc., and it confirmed the significant need for adult day care to serve hundreds of families in Conway and surrounding towns. Financial projections based upon the results of thousands of other adult day centers in the U.S. and local demographic studies were used to create proforma profit and loss statements for 10 years.
The projections identified that the Day Center would expect to operate at a deficit in its early years, but, would achieve break even by its fifth year of operation at an average daily attendance of 50 guests. The feasibility study also identified the need for supplemental funding through grants during the early years and until participation reached break even.
Although the Day Center opened in September of 2019, it was forced to close under orders from the state in March of 2020 due to COVID. Following partial reopening in summer 2020 it was under a 50 percent occupancy restriction until spring 2022.
Obviously, there were no provisions for COVID closings in our projections. The Day Center is entering its second year of operations without COVID-capacity restraints. Excluding the COVID period, we are tracking inline with projections and are still expecting to reach break even by our fifth uninterrupted year of operation.
We are still constrained by a lack of transportation for potential guests and are submitting multiple grants for funding an electric passenger van to replace our smaller electric sedans. We are also responding to reduced state support of Medicaid beneficiaries by expanding our Family Relief Fund.
In 2022, we provided over $95,000 in free attendance and transportation to families in need.
The Day Center has successfully secured grant funding to supplement revenue during the early start up stage. We are now seeking modest community support as we cannot continue to seek awards from the same foundations year after year.
Nearly all non-profit adult day centers in the U.S. receive support from local government sources; quality care for our older family members is an investment in our communities. We hope that all our budget committee members recognize the wisdom of that choice.
Norman Cloutier
President of the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center
