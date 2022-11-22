The board of directors of the Tamworth Community Nurse Association would like to explain to fans and supporters of our holiday gala, held annually on the first Friday in December at The Preserve at Chocorua, why this much-loved event has not been held for the last two years and why we’ve decided not to hold it again this year.
In fact, all of TCNA’s events were put on hold immediately after we learned of the COVID virus. Thanks to quick, proactive thinking by TCNA Nursing Director Jo Anne Rainville, and our board of directors, we immediately began taking precautionary actions to keep our town as safe as possible from the effects of the very contagious virus.
As just one example, we were able to order and receive dozens of bottles of hand sanitizer, which were given out at our town meeting in March 2020. As a further precaution, the office staff decided to meet with patients outside the back door in a pop-up MASH tent to minimize possible COVID transmission. (When colder weather arrived, they simply brought out a stand-alone heater to keep everyone warm.)
Because TCNA is an organization dedicated to the health of Tamworth’s residents, Jo Anne and our board of directors have all agreed, however regretfully, that gathering together in groups is not something that we want to encourage at this time. Given how contagious the COVID variants are, we will stand on the side of caution as long as we feel that the chance for infection to anyone is still too high to risk.
Nina Perry, secretary of the Tamworth Community Nurse Association
