To the editor:
Regarding mask usage: First and foremost thank you to Michael Knudson and JR Hoell for your letters of public support and thorough understanding of parental rights. One never “needs” to “supply references to be critically analyzed” in a free country.
I would, however, be interested to read over any, long-term, double blind, placebo tested, gold-standard, scientific studies on the effects of mask-wearing on children, albeit, with my untrained eye.
To call someone else’s information “false” is simply part of cancel culture. Possibly it is time to stop denying that others have different information. It is simply fact that the information exists. As a free society, we can choose what we mindfully ingest to make the best decisions for ourselves and our children.
BTW, when shared in a New Hampshire private parent group, Mr. Knirk’s initial column was Facebook-censored as false information, flagged and removed by the censorship police.
Nicole Nordlund
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.