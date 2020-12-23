To the editor:
I am a fortunate parent of a student at Madison Elementary. The school staff and board have worked diligently at creating protocols for the staff and students. The school community was invited to participate in forming this plan, via surveys, over the summer.
The end result? A balanced approach to dealing with this stressful year. The overwhelming majority of parents are satisfied and grateful for the results of this effort. Choices are available for anyone that feels there is a better option for their child or family.
All of my parent friends, in other towns, are envious of our situation. The policy is respectful of childhood. The policies are also mindful of the importance of facial expressions to convey emotions, a key factor in the development of the attachment portion of the brain as well as empathy.
We are truly blessed to live in such a wonderful community. Thank you to our school board and staff.
Nicole Nordlund
Madison
