To the editor:
I am running for state representative in District 3. I feel fortunate to be running along side such wonderful, liberty minded candidate choices.
We moved to New Hampshire nearly 20 years ago. We did not move to here to change it. We came seeking liberty in the Live Free or Die state and because we value community. What an amazing place to call home.
Currently, I am serving on the Madison Advisory Budget Committee (sixth year). I have served on two other town committees. I have spent several years as a foster parent. I am a small business owner. I have spent over 35 years in the restaurant industry. I am a server in North Conway. I have been a landlord for 20 years. I am married to a local teacher. We have two children.
Over the past two years, I have participated in several state committee meetings.
I am running because I believe that the New Hampshire advantage of no tax (income or otherwise) needs support. Small businesses need our support. Citizens deserve the confidence to move forward in pursuing their businesses and fulfilling their dreams. How can we make that happen during near seven months of lockdown?
Two-hundred and eighty New Hampshire businesses have been lost. First step is no new taxes.
I believe a strong economy is the gateway to well-funded schools, nonprofits and social programs. I will preserve local control of our schools, school choice, and parental rights. I am a proud supporter of New Hampshire agriculture and passionate about local food and it’s connection to good health.
It is my intent to represent, not regulate.
For more information, please contact me, I would love to get to know you.
I’m in the book and info@nicolenordlundfornh.com
Nicole Nordlund
Madison
