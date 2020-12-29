To the editor:
In response to Jeff Robinson from Intervale, my suggestion to utilize a school as a daycare did not mean that I thought it should be a taxpayer-funded daycare.
Rather, it was a suggestion that possibly a non-profit or for-profit entity could use the space as a much-needed daycare center where the town would benefit from the revenue and offset taxes.
Since the building is currently outfitted for children, it would make sense to easily utilize the space for much needed childcare.
Nicole Nordlund
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.