To the editor:
I am writing to express my dismay at the vote to reject $46 million in federal monies to fund charter schools. This was reported, last week, here, in The Conway Daily Sun: “The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee continued to vote along party lines to refuse to consider a $10.1 million federal grant for public charter school expansion, the first round of a record-setting $46 million grant. The vote was 7-3, with seven Democrats in the majority (to three Republicans in the minority)”
This is money we have paid in taxes coming back to us for our children.
Education is not a one size fits all institution. Each child deserves the right to access educational models that will facilitate the result of reaching their full potential.
Some children’s minds connect better with the arts, others STEM, and others with language and writing. While our public schools are equipped to give them adequate exposure to each of these disciplines, charters may be one option to give a child a deeper connection to a certain discipline. If the result is a better overall educational outcome, why not open these avenues? The newest of area charter schools currently has 146 students and a waiting list. What does that mean? It is the same size or larger than many of our MWV schools. Clearly there is an interest from students and parents.
As a parent of two children who learn vastly different from each other, the need for options is clear. As the wife of a school teacher, I know all too well how challenging balancing educational needs of each student can be. Embracing a variety of models seems to be a great solution for these challenges. As a candidate for state representative, I support school choice.
Nicole Nordlund
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.