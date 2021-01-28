To the editor:
Some relationships lose their spark over time, that honeymoon phase where you would have died for each other becoming that feeling that you’ll die because of each other.
Other relationships are bad from the beginning, your in-laws who always gave you the side-eye, never really warmed up. But there are some relationships that are too important to give up on, so I want to tell you how you can rekindle your mask relationship.
First, masks have so much personality. My favorite mask has many colorful sharks on it. Find a mask that makes you happy. Maybe it’s humorous, maybe it accentuates your outfit, maybe it scares children. Up to you.
Second, masks don’t care if the bottom of your face is ugly, they will be there for you anyway. They hide those little imperfections like spinach in your teeth. Plus, you look so mysterious wearing a mask, it’s kinda like a wingman. The world can be mean, but your mask will not only accept you as you are, it will also protect you from the world.
Third, in all seriousness, wearing a mask is really important to protect yourself, the people you love, and your community. This pandemic could have been under control right now if had all worn masks for four to six weeks and socially distanced. I know that it can feel like a violation or simply uncomfortable but it is so important.
In less than two weeks someone I knew died from the coronavirus, and his wife and family didn’t get to say goodbye. I am not worried about myself but I would hate to be the reason my parents, your parents or anyone’s parents get hospitalized, and that is why I wear a mask, and wear it with pride.
Nicole Lockhart
Intervale
