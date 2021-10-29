To the editor:
At an upcoming town of Madison public hearing, scheduled for Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., the planning board will present a proposed definition by the planning board for short term rentals as follows:
“Short-Term Rental means a non-owner occupied residential dwelling unit where transient lodging with sleeping accommodations for fewer than 16 occupants is provided for compensation for stays of any duration between 1 and 30 consecutive nights, and where the dwelling unit would normally be considered a residential living unit not associated with regulated commercial activities such as but not limited to hotel, motel, bed-and-breakfast.”
After reading this a few times we were shocked to realize that a short-term rental was not to be considered a commercial activity. What this proposed definition is trying to accomplish is to allow a back-door provision so that the business of STRs would be permitted in any location throughout Madison regardless of the zoning ordinances. What else could be defined as non-commercial?
The N.H. Supreme Court and the Carroll County court both squarely determined that short term rentals are not a residential use which therefore defines them as commercial. The Supreme Court held that the “use of the property for daily rentals to paying guests constitutes a transient occupancy similar to a hotel, motel, rooming house, or boarding house” and is therefore prohibited in residential districts.
This would have such a negative impact on the Madison residential zones that are designed to separate residential dwellings and residential activity from commercial activity.
How sad will that be when a young family with children or an elderly couple cannot be guaranteed that a motel-like business could be operating next door. We’ve all heard the stories where the price of homes has exceeded the ability for a local family to afford. These new owners can afford these inflated prices as they are being used as a business and not a place of residence. Even resident renters have lost their places as owners are now renting by the night. The increased cost of maintaining the infrastructure (police, roads, beaches, waste disposal and public safety) due to increased STRs falls on all the residents when only the STR property owners benefit.
We have a petitioned warrant article to be presented at the Madison annual Town Meeting that includes language to align Madison’s ordinance with the Supreme Court’s finding to specify that permitted uses “shall NOT be deemed to include such transient occupancies as hotels, motels, room or boarding houses.”
If the town of Madison feels that it needs a definition of short-term rental it should follow the findings of the Supreme Court and at least declare it as commercial use and treat it as such.
If you live in Madison, you should attend this meeting. Adoption of the proposed STR definition would create a drastic change to the residential character of our neighborhoods.
Nicholas Borelli
Kathy Koziell
Madison
