To the editor:
It’s that time of year again. Nope, not mud season, but local elections throughout the valley.
It’s to remind the Conway voters of a few facts. So, here we go, buckle up.
Despite being unseated from the Conway School Board last April, Joe Lentini has thrown his hat in the ring, again.
Did you know that under Lentini’s tenure the cost of education continually rose in both Conway and the sending towns?
That while at the helm of this sinking ship the test scores and proficiency of the students fell to historic lows?
That Lentini time after time voted to mask the children?
That in 2021, Lentini drafted a policy trying to limit/eliminate public comment at school board meetings?
That he instituted policies that make it more difficult for parents to have open discussions with the school board, and has also made it difficult for staff that have issues to get them rectified?
If you answered “yes” to any of the above questions, congratulations you just eliminated one of the seven candidates running for three seats on the Conway School Board.
Joe recently stated that he has policies he would like to put back in place. What is Joe’s agenda? Who does he work for? It’s certainly not the taxpayers, parents or children of SAU 9.
For a second time, tell Joe — no.
Nella Thompson
Eaton
