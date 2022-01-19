To the editor:
I found quite ironically misleading the photo of the latest plan of the hotel published Tuesday, Jan. 13.
At first glance, even though I am against it, I found the placement of the hotel in the right hand top corner, ok — to quickly realize the picture was upside down and therefore the hotel will be adjacent to Route 16 and Intervale Cross road.
It is so deceptive, even though I believe it was a human printing error.
How much more can the valley sustain?
We are located in a narrow valley, which is not an expandable balloon.
Overpopulation is taking its toll on hiking trails, rivers, lakes, even attitudes.
Entitlement, arrogance, disrespect, selfishness are too much of a common thread here.
Stop the carnage. When is enough, enough?
Stop giving away waivers. Demand a new traffic study, done on a busy day. I have seen too many close call already in that area.
And demand the maple tree be saved. It is done in other countries. That should be a price to pay to save our landscape.
Why was the town not approached by the buyers before the purchase of the land?
Greed? Money will buy anything, anywhere?
No, I am not anti-tourists, but haven’t we reach our limit — traffic, parking and toilets.
Do you want this valley to become another suburb?
This hotel is an insult to our valley.
Nancy Fitts
Intervale
