To the editor:
I am deeply disturbed by the article written on the (alleged) rapist from Kennett High School.
The paper should not be printing his sports awards, or how good he was at sports. This is Brock Turner all over again. He needs to be reported on as a suspect just like other criminals are reported on in your paper, such as drug dealers or people committing robbery.
Treating him as a “good ole boy who was good at sports” only exacerbates rape culture. Rape victims do not need to see how their attacker is celebrated with how good at sports they are. They need to see them as the criminals they are. Thank you. I hope to never see this kind of journalism again.
Molly Ricker
Conway
