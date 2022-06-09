I graduated from Kennett High School in 2001 having served as the student rep to the school board — also as a thorn in the old-minded community's traditional rear end.
I engaged on many issues, one of which was regarding the school dress code, except at the time it centered on girl's "suggestive" clothing, gang affiliations and alcohol/cigarette branding, instead of hoodies and PJs, both of which were essentially uniform in the late '90s. We were learning algebra at 7:30 a.m., not negotiating on behalf of the nation. We didn't deserve to not be comfortable because of it.
I applaud Liz Bouchard for speaking up. Fashion, culture, society — they inevitably change and evolve. If youth simply capitulated to the expectations of older generations without challenge, there wouldn't be a fight about a woman's right to make their own medical choices, it would be a given they didn't have any.
There would never be an argument about sexual assault or domestic violence victim blaming, because we wouldn't talk about such things. There wouldn't be a question if baggy clothes meant you had something to hide, be it headphones, stolen goods or weapons, because they would've been criminalized with sagging pants in the dress code criminalization wave of the early 2000s.
People with a righteous cause, a voice as strong as and ovaries the size of Liz Bouchard's are the reason the opinions of men like Mr. Marvel and Mr. Pietrangelo are dying out and finally becoming culturally obsolete; it is why they fear "wokeism" and pick on women 50 years their junior.
I look forward to hearing much more from you, Liz Bouchard, and your ilk in the coming months, years and generations.
