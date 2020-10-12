To the editor:
Like many Americans voters, I’m independent and fiscally conservative, which is why I’m voting for Joe Biden. Here are three examples of how Republicans failed to foster a healthy economy:
1) The 2017 tax cut ballooned the deficit and insulted the middle class. Trump promised that it would pay for itself with 4-5 percent growth. Of course that didn’t happen as predicted by the real economists (average pre-pandemic GDP growth was less than 3 percent). And this leaves the taxpayer holding the bag. Plus, while the wealthy and corporations enjoyed a nice windfall, the middle class was thrown some chump change. Finally, this tax cut positioned us poorly for even a mild recession, nevermind the current crisis.
2) The $3 trillion COVID-19 relief money was squandered. Instead of using the time it bought us to get Covid under control and thus the economy on a more solid footing, Trump lied about the severity of virus and dismissed wearing masks and social distancing. So now we’ve not only lost 200,000+ fellow Americans, we’ve lost 100,000+ businesses, and 13 million jobs. With two-thirds of our economy driven by the consumer, real recovery is impossible until confidence in physical and economic health is restored.
3) Corruption is undermining our economy. Corruption perverts the system of rewards, is a tax on businesses, and promotes inefficiency. The level of the Trump family’s corruption and conflicts of interest is shocking. And Trump has been undermining the very institutions that exist to provide checks and balances to preclude the self-dealing that erodes the ideal version of capitalism.
In summary, Trump is running our finances as recklessly as he runs his businesses. He’s made America sick — physically and economically. Let’s change the trajectory and vote for someone who has a concrete plan to lead us towards recovery
Miriam Regan
Bartlett and Winthrop, Mass.
