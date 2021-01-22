To the editor:
Re: Tom McLaughlin’s column of Jan. 14: "Leftist riots perpetrated by Antifa and BLM over the summer were far worse than what happened at the Capitol ...." Seriously? I've heard this nonsense repeated from the Trump Republicans so felt compelled to argue (in 300 words or less) why this is an outrageously false equivalency.
Purpose: BLM protests were prompted by real events of police brutality and for social justice; Trump disciples sought to overthrow the U.S. government and take hostages and/or kill lawmakers based on lies and repeated encouragement by Donald Trump (think Charlottesville, Michigan Capitol and governor).
Platform: BLM grew from activists organized in response to police brutality. It has no bully pulpit; Team Trump is led by the president, whose lies and inflammatory rhetoric are echoed by those with power and a national platform such as Fake ... errr ... I mean FOX "News" and Republicans in Congress. What a contrast!
Destruction of property: BLM protests were largely peaceful but did have radical and criminal elements who targeted mostly stores and statues (both seen as symbols of oppression or a broken capitalist economic system); Team Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol, the most sacred symbol of democracy, while in session! Sorry, the blood-thirsty siege on democratically elected lawmakers, press and countless other staff is not equivalent to looting of consumer goods.
Violence: BLM violent outbreaks were haphazard and in some instances, initiated by aggressive policing. Again, there is no excuse for the death and injury on either side, but BLM protesters weren't heavily armed militias; Team Trump included well-armed militias and white supremacists in addition to the run-of-the mill rabid Trump disciples.
Final thought: Repentance is a prerequisite to forgiveness. Accountability and justice are a prerequisite for peace and unity. Praying for both.
Miriam Regan
Winthrop, Mass., and Bartlett
