To the editor:
I'm writing to you in representation of my personal experience hosting a short-term rental in Center Conway for nearly a year.
I'm in my 30's, visit Conway weekly, operate my STR personally, and much of my disposable income is spent in the Conway community. My STR hosts around 25 families per year in addition to my own. The income from hosting guests is not hoarded, it is spent reinvesting into my property. To date, in the one year of ownership I have hired plowing services, septic services, roofers, plumbers and cleaners. Short-term renting has allowed me to substantially increase the value and therefore the tax assessment of my property.
My guests are families. They typically come from Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. I employ strategy to how I choose guests. I have refused a total of three returning guests; not because of noise or neighborhood disruption complaints (I have received none), but because of cleanliness.
My standards are extremely high. My property used to be known as a party house before I acquired it in 2020. A guest of the previous owner had reached out looking to rent it again; after noting to this guest that we cater to families exclusively he was no longer interested.
A little due diligence goes a long way. I strive for excellence in how I host. The livelihood of the help I hire depends on this. I share this because I can prove with first-hand knowledge and experience that hosting short-term rentals can be both successful, respectful and make a positive impact in the lives of Conway residents.
Please hear my concerns: it puzzles me that the town manager's letter released recently states that short-term renting has been a passionate topic for years and yet regulation has never come to fruition.
I also find it puzzling that prior to this recent vote to ban short-term rentals no obligation on the town existed to publish an economic impact study. Conway's economy exists primarily on tourism. To neglect that fact is unsettling.
This region is primed to exploit tourism and voting residents slammed the door in the face of a helping hand. In customer service we don't say "no." We find ways to say "yes," even if it's "yes, but..."
Mike Sim
Milton
