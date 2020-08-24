To the editor:
Visitation in the Mount Washington Valley has skyrocketed, and with that has come challenges related to managing people in the outdoors. With this in mind, I would like to propose that serious consideration be given to the idea of developing a ranger program in the MWV that would be responsible for education and enforcing rules and regulations related to litter, vandalism, and other visitor management issues.
The idea for this model isn’t new. I spent eight years working as a county park ranger on the Front Range of Colorado where ranger crews grappled with the same issues.
These rangers have the authority to issue penalty assessments for petty offenses and have the backing of local police when things get hinky or rise to a level of offense that is above the ranger’s authority.
Launching such a program will certainly require a great deal of effort to be successful and would likely need to be a collaboration between local municipalities, the state, U.S. Forest Service, private landowners, and local businesses. The ranger crew wouldn’t have to be large, three to four people perhaps, bolstered by volunteers, but it would certainly come at a financial cost requiring some creative problem solving.
Going back to my time in Colorado (I grew up in Maine, by the way) the costs for these programs are often tied to a city or county sales tax, something that should be considered here, where a local meals and rooms tax could be implemented, while also exploring ideas such as adding a $1 fee to the cost of tube and boat rentals to help cover the program. There aren’t easy answers to the challenges at hand, and the time has come to consider creative solutions for the health of our community.
Mike Morin
Glen
