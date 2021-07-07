To the editor:
Remembering Gordon Mann: In my lifetime, I never met a person who had the grace, dignity and humility of Gordon Mann.
I was fortunate to be part of the Gordon Mann summer hiking crew, and was part of the last crew he ever took and was an example of his generosity of time and money. That summer and those hikes changed my life forever and his quiet, yet firm mentorship had a profound impact on me.
I never would have hiked so many mountains and seen so much of this country without him. Hiking and traveling to places of historical significance continue to be a passion of mine, and I owe that to Mr. Mann.
I spent countless hours watching college basketball with him and his attention to detail made me a better player and eventually a coach.
Watching a game at Duke was a memory that I will never forget and it was all thanks to him. All the time I spent as a co-pilot on the long drives to North Carolina and other places I learned so much about so many things from history, basketball, finance and literature.
The last time I saw him was prior to COVID-19 and he was still as sharp as a tack and listening to him talk about hiking never got old. He is one of the few people in my life that no matter how many times we talked, it was always great conversation.
I would say the successes of his summer hiking crews are due in part to his mentorship and guidance, and I will never forget what he did for me and so many others. From the bottom of my heart, I want to publicly honor him.
Mike Downs
North Conway
