To the editor:
Perhaps you should consider giving Dr. Quddus Snyder an editorial position at your paper so he can disgorge his incongruent logic in more than 300 words and give the rest of us a rebuttal column, too.
In Q’s latest letter (Nov. 11) he declares that he and his family have been “fighting fascism” along with other “American patriots.” What exactly is your definition for fascism and being a patriot, Dr. Q?
Having not voted for Trump or Biden and having equally offended members of the Democratic/Republican religious institutions, my independent lens allows me to view our government without party bias. My summation is that Q has been indoctrinated by his Democratic masters and doesn’t even know it.
Q further states that there is, “no credible incidents of voter fraud,” even though hundreds of affidavits are now being filed from witnesses that say otherwise. These have also been filed by Democrats that witnessed very troubling irregularities, such as vans showing up in the middle of the night with pallets of votes for Biden, poll watchers that were disenfranchised in Philadelphia, serious issues with the Dominion voting machines, and postal workers saying they were instructed to back date ballots.
Q, you and your supporters have been recruited into the corps of “useless idiots,” as Lenin quoted, for the Communist takeover of our country.
Also, very disturbing that in states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan a massive number of ballots were dumped into the system in the middle of the night after counting had stopped, surprisingly in favor of Biden. Statistical analysis shows that these anomalies would be statistically “impossible.”
If Biden or Trump won fairly, I would accept that, but if our voting system is subject to such massive fraud, we are no longer free people in America and we will have to bow down to the masters that Q worships.
Michael Knudson
Tamworth
