To the editor:
I don’t typically read Jonna Carter’s columns because they are usually difficult to follow, and the subject matter is usually quite boring, tainted with a hefty dab of her leftist ideology. However, the column “Knocking Knirk” caught my attention.
Carter is suffering from Mass Formation Psychosis and has been indoctrinated into the COVID sect with the rest of the lemmings that worship the Golden Calf COVID God, blindly following the COVID disciples which include Dr. Fauci and Dr. Knirk.
I’d be willing to bet good money that Carter and the mindless worshippers will do whatever the COVID disciples say, no matter how bizarre, to save themselves from being struck down by their mighty Golden Calf COVID God.
Apparently, Carter suffers from an abundance of ignorance because she does not understand the facts of the crumbling narrative behind all this COVID mania. Surely, Carter would be overjoyed to bring her children to the feet of Moloch and sacrifice them to Needle Nazi Knirk, who so desperately desires to jab our children, that he is licking his chops with delight, despite no evidence that these children are at risk.
I suspect that Carter has also never researched the doctor that developed the technology being used in these jabs and has made a plea to humanity to not jab your children. That’s right, keep away from our kids Needle Nazi Knirk!
Carter attacks a so-called token Male Mama, whose information is correct in a layman’s description concerning the PCR test and the multitude of false positives. Remember this testing was being used under Emergency Use Authorization. Carter does not have the whole story regarding the PCR test used for HIV detection, as Dr. Kary Mullis was at war with Dr. Fauci over this issue. Mullis also stated that “with PCR if you do it well you can find almost anything in anybody,” supporting the CDC’s statements regarding unacceptably high false positives.
Carter defends Knirk, so it would seem logical that she also supports ex-communicating those not jabbed. Perhaps Carter and their sect should all voluntarily ex-communicate themselves and let the rest of us live freely.
Michael Knudson
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.