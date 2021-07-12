To the editor:
I am surprised that the Sun is printing opinions about masks in Tele-Talk after refusing to print some of my previous letters on the subject. What has changed? Ann Filson and others state that we should “rely on science,” which has been spouted time and again by the inconsistent Dr. Fauci. Is this not the same Ms. Filson of the Silver Lake Marxist cabal that was a signatory of the letter glorifying Biden?
The same science that previously told us that DDT was a miracle insecticide, asbestos was safe, and that doctors recommended one cigarette over another. However, science means little to those that do not understand that science requires differing opinions before a consensus is reached.
Recently, two brave mothers stood their ground in front of the Conway School Board with good reason. In yet another study involving science, a New England Journal of Medicine pediatrics article, "Experimental Assessment of Carbon Dioxide in Inhaled Air With or Without Face Masks in Healthy Children," stated that the same gas, CO2 that the climate alarmist believe is going to end civilization is being inhaled at the lowest levels that are, “3-fold greater than the limit of .2 percent by volume” and that a “level of 0.2 percent by volume or 2000 ppm is the limit for closed rooms according to the German Federal Environmental Office, and everything beyond this level is unacceptable.”
Furthermore, the study concluded that mask-wearing, “leads in turn to impairments attributable to hypercapnia (excessive CO2 in the bloodstream). A recent review concluded that there was ample evidence for adverse effects of wearing such masks. We suggest that decision-makers weigh the hard evidence produced by these experimental measurements accordingly, which suggest that children should not be forced to wear face masks.” This is not my opinion, it is science as published in a respected medical publication.
Children should not be forced to wear masks, and such is tantamount to child abuse, nonetheless, New Hampshire also has a law against restricting students’ respiration codified at NH RSA 126-U:4.
What do you masked Nazi’s now say about the science?
Michael Knudson
Tamworth
