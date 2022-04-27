Russian and Chinese citizens may believe their dictators' lies because they have little to no information. If it surprises you that anyone would believe them, consider the many Americans that continue to believe the lies of Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson, despite having the facts readily available.
Time magazine reported, "In fact investigators have found that Trump and at least 17 of his campaign officials and advisors had more than 100 contacts between Trump associates and Russians, belying the campaign's November 2016 claim that 'there was no communication between the campaign and any foreign entity during the campaign.'" Other sources have found up to 140 contacts. Clearly, they were working together.
Those facts haven't stopped Harriet Borgerhoff from believing the Trump campaign lie, and sadly, she's not alone.
Despite the fact that most experts say Trump emboldened Putin with his public musings about pulling out of NATO, Peter Hill believes Trump's ridiculous claim he stood up to NATO. The ease with which Putin manipulates Trump is one of many reasons Russian state TV recently implored Americans to return their "partner" Trump to office.
How can anyone still believe they weren't/aren't working together?
The CDC announced that masks aren't necessary indoors anymore, and that cloth masks are not as effective as N95s. Conservatives claim they said cloth masks are useless, and wearing masks indoors is a joke.
Conservatives talk about the "Biden crime family." One member under investigation.
The Trump family; Donald Sr., Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, all under investigation (some multiple). Some of Trump's team members charged with crimes; Bannon, Barrack, Broidy, Cohen, Flynn, Gates, Manafort, Nader, Papadopolous, Stone, Weisselberg.
Elizabeth Kelsea, there is no evidence of malfeasance at BLM. There's no such thing as an open-border policy. The sand you mentioned is not where your head is buried.
