To the editor:
You’re standing outside on a 30-degree day. How do you know it’s 30 degrees? Your car thermometer, the Weather Channel and WMUR weather all say it’s 30, and today’s forecast said the high temperature would be around 30 degrees.
Along comes a guy in shorts and a T-shirt. You offer him a jacket, but he says he doesn’t need it because it’s 80 degrees out. You tell him it’s 30 degrees, but he’s adamant it’s 80, as he heard it somewhere.
Sharing the sources you’ve seen and your own personal observations that prove it’s 30 degrees out doesn’t sway the guy; he insists he heard it was 80.
This is where we find ourselves in America right now. Right-wingers adamantly repeat lies they heard from infotainers, Donald Trump or social media while ignoring facts, which precludes intelligent, rational discussion. Trump's election fraud claim is a fine example.
Trump has dropped any pretense of supporting democracy or America, and is trying everything he can to overturn our election (as all good dictators do), including asking legislators and the vice president to ignore the will of the people and circumvent the election to keep him in the White House.
Thankfully, Pence has refused to go along with the Dear Leader’s treasonous plans, and McConnell and Barr acknowledged Biden won.
Trump constantly cites his 74 million votes as proof he won, stating that it was the second most ever. In the same election, his opponent received a record 81 million votes, a decisive victory. This despite massive (and successful) Republican efforts to suppress votes, especially in metropolitan areas that are heavily Democratic.
To anyone who still believes Trump rather than all the recounts, 50 states certifying their elections and the complete Trump failures in court, I can only say: Please, take the jacket.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
